InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) & Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Critical Comparison

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) and InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Athira Pharma has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InflaRx has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Athira Pharma and InflaRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athira Pharma 1 0 0 0 1.00 InflaRx 1 1 5 0 2.57

Valuation & Earnings

Athira Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 55.41%. InflaRx has a consensus price target of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 641.45%. Given InflaRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InflaRx is more favorable than Athira Pharma.

This table compares Athira Pharma and InflaRx”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$96.94 million ($9.68) -0.93 InflaRx $30,000.00 2,004.12 -$51.63 million ($0.76) -1.09

InflaRx has higher revenue and earnings than Athira Pharma. InflaRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athira Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Athira Pharma and InflaRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athira Pharma N/A -107.06% -89.89% InflaRx N/A -80.51% -61.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.1% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of InflaRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of InflaRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InflaRx beats Athira Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athira Pharma

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Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies. The company's product pipeline includes ATH-1020, an orally available brain-penetrant small molecule designed to enhance the HGF/MET system that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat neuropathic pain and neurodegenerative diseases; and ATH-1105, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is a preclinical model for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. In addition, it has a license agreement with Washington State University to offer for sale products covered by certain licensed patents, including dihexa, the chemical compound into which fosgonimeton metabolizes following administration; and collaboration and grant agreement with National Institutes of Health Grant to support ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trial for fosgonimeton. The company was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. Athira Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About InflaRx

(Get Free Report)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage. The company develops INF904, an oral, small molecule drug candidate for the chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases; IFX002 that is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases; and Gohibic (vilobelimab) for the treatment of COVID-19 and broader ARDS. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd.; and clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co. Inc. The company was formerly known as Fireman B.V. and changed its name to InflaRx N.V. in 2017. InflaRx N.V. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

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