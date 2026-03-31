Short Interest in TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Decreases By 22.4%

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 70,656 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the February 26th total of 91,074 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35,328.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAGOF opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

(Get Free Report)

TAG Immobilien AG is a Germany-based real estate company principally engaged in the acquisition, development and management of residential properties. Headquartered in Hamburg, the company focuses on creating a stable and diversified portfolio of rental housing across urban and growth regions. TAG Immobilien operates under a strategy of selective purchases, targeted modernization and active asset management to drive both occupancy levels and long-term value growth.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition of existing residential buildings, the implementation of energy-efficient renovations and the day-to-day management of rental units.

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