Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 128,593 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the February 26th total of 104,178 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 128,593.0 days.

Goldwind Science And Technology Price Performance

Shares of XJNGF opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. Goldwind Science And Technology has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

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About Goldwind Science And Technology

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Goldwind Science And Technology Co, Ltd. is a leading Chinese renewable energy company that specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of wind turbines and related services. Founded in 1998 by Zhu Shaoliang, the company pioneered the development of permanent magnet direct-drive turbine technology and has grown into one of the world’s largest wind turbine manufacturers. Goldwind’s product portfolio ranges from onshore turbines with capacity classes spanning 1.5 MW to 6 MW, alongside a suite of digital solutions for wind farm optimization.

In addition to equipment manufacture, Goldwind offers end-to-end services covering project development, construction management, operations and maintenance, and lifetime support.

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