Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cascades from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th.

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Cascades Price Performance

CAS stock opened at C$11.71 on Tuesday. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$8.30 and a 1 year high of C$14.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter. Cascades had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.2959309 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

About Cascades

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Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers. The business activity of the company functions in Canada, the United States, Italy, and other countries. Its customer base includes food processing companies, the maintenance industry, accommodations, and housing industry, micro-businesses, and boutiques.

Further Reading

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