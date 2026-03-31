Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd Invests $22.88 Million in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 72,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,000. Alphabet accounts for about 21.5% of Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tradewinds LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,080 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 31.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 354,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,345,000 after purchasing an additional 84,553 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,920,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank of Texas purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $900,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,564. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,092,336 shares of company stock valued at $112,519,943. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $273.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.01. The company has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.71.

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Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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