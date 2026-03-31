Sendero Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Sendero Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.1% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $872.00 price objective (up from $830.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $1,117.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.54.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,461 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.77, for a total value of $1,574,473.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,746,335.16. The trade was a 16.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total value of $36,471,323.70. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,448 shares of company stock worth $103,333,788. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley and other firms are calling Meta a tactical buying opportunity and reiterating Buy/top-pick views, arguing the pullback has created a discounted entry given Meta’s fundamentals and AI exposure. Article Title

Morgan Stanley and other firms are calling Meta a tactical buying opportunity and reiterating Buy/top-pick views, arguing the pullback has created a discounted entry given Meta’s fundamentals and AI exposure. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies also highlights that regulatory scrutiny is a persistent theme but not necessarily a crippling near-term catalyst, framing current legal headlines as a potential buying opportunity for longer-term investors. Article Title

Jefferies also highlights that regulatory scrutiny is a persistent theme but not necessarily a crippling near-term catalyst, framing current legal headlines as a potential buying opportunity for longer-term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Meta has begun testing a paid Instagram subscription (“Instagram Plus”) in select markets — a potential new ARPU/revenue stream if expanded, but currently a limited pilot with uncertain near-term revenue impact. Article Title

Meta has begun testing a paid Instagram subscription (“Instagram Plus”) in select markets — a potential new ARPU/revenue stream if expanded, but currently a limited pilot with uncertain near-term revenue impact. Neutral Sentiment: Meta is sharing learnings from its Meta Lab stores with wearables/retail partners — a strategic move to accelerate Reality Labs retail presence and partner adoption, but with gradual monetization potential. Article Title

Meta is sharing learnings from its Meta Lab stores with wearables/retail partners — a strategic move to accelerate Reality Labs retail presence and partner adoption, but with gradual monetization potential. Neutral Sentiment: Meta’s El Paso data?center project has grown to a ~$10B, 1?gigawatt complex — evidence of big infrastructure buildout to support AI workloads; bullish for long?term capacity but highlights larger capex commitments. Article Title

Meta’s El Paso data?center project has grown to a ~$10B, 1?gigawatt complex — evidence of big infrastructure buildout to support AI workloads; bullish for long?term capacity but highlights larger capex commitments. Negative Sentiment: Recent court losses and ongoing regulatory/legal scrutiny remain material headline risk — coverage warns these rulings could constrain AI research practices and raise liability exposure, increasing near?term uncertainty. Article Title

Recent court losses and ongoing regulatory/legal scrutiny remain material headline risk — coverage warns these rulings could constrain AI research practices and raise liability exposure, increasing near?term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to debate Meta’s heavy capex (large multi?year AI/Reality Labs spending). Deeper analyses flag the risk of near?term negative free cash flow and pressure on margins despite long?term optionality. Article Title

Analysts and commentators continue to debate Meta’s heavy capex (large multi?year AI/Reality Labs spending). Deeper analyses flag the risk of near?term negative free cash flow and pressure on margins despite long?term optionality. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley lowered its price target (from $825 to $775) even while keeping an overweight rating — a mixed signal that narrows upside expectations versus earlier forecasts. Article Title

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $536.38 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $642.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $664.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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