Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Drops By 25.9%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,588 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the February 26th total of 31,851 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,630 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGLO opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $22.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02.

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Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3406 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products. The company offers property and casualty insurance for commercial and personal lines, including solutions for professional liability, marine, and energy risks. In addition, Arch Capital is active in the mortgage insurance sector, providing primary mortgage guaranty and portfolio reinsurance for residential and commercial mortgages. It also participates in specialty programs, such as political violence, aviation, and cyber coverage.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda, Arch Capital Group has established a presence across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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