Brokerages Set Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET) Target Price at C$31.94

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded Pet Valu from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lowered Pet Valu from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Pet Valu from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

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Pet Valu Price Performance

Shares of TSE PET opened at C$21.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.02. Pet Valu has a one year low of C$21.18 and a one year high of C$39.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.68.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Pet Valu had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 115.57%. The firm had revenue of C$326.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pet Valu will post 1.6820546 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pet Valu Company Profile

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Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

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