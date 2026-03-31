Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.60.

ALMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Alumis from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Alumis in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alumis from $17.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Alumis from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alumis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alumis

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alumis

In other Alumis news, Director James B. Tananbaum bought 411,764 shares of Alumis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,702,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,943,112. This trade represents a 7.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foresite Labs, Llc bought 411,764 shares of Alumis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,999,988.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 5,702,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,943,112. The trade was a 7.78% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,823,527 shares of company stock worth $30,999,959. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALMS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alumis by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alumis by 320.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Alumis by 1,028.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Alumis by 199.7% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alumis by 173.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter.

Alumis Stock Down 18.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALMS opened at $20.21 on Thursday. Alumis has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of -2.16.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Alumis had a negative return on equity of 116.97% and a negative net margin of 1,011.75%. Research analysts expect that Alumis will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alumis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alumis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its price target to $55 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling strong upside from current levels and giving investors a bullish institutional vote of confidence. Oppenheimer raises PT to $55 (Benzinga)

Oppenheimer raised its price target to $55 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling strong upside from current levels and giving investors a bullish institutional vote of confidence. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley (coverage noted on TipRanks) maintained a Buy rating with a $38 target, citing strong Phase 3 data for Envu and an attractive risk/reward ahead of a planned 2026 FDA submission — a near?term clinical/regulatory catalyst. Morgan Stanley maintains Buy (TipRanks)

Morgan Stanley (coverage noted on TipRanks) maintained a Buy rating with a $38 target, citing strong Phase 3 data for Envu and an attractive risk/reward ahead of a planned 2026 FDA submission — a near?term clinical/regulatory catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $38 target, reinforcing analyst conviction around the clinical story and longer?term upside. Chardan reaffirms Buy (Benzinga)

Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $38 target, reinforcing analyst conviction around the clinical story and longer?term upside. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed its target from $40 to $25 but left a “buy” rating intact — a mixed signal (reduced upside but continued positive view). HC Wainwright lowers PT to $25 (Benzinga)

HC Wainwright trimmed its target from $40 to $25 but left a “buy” rating intact — a mixed signal (reduced upside but continued positive view). Negative Sentiment: Intraday selling is being attributed to investors locking in gains after roughly a 239% annual rise; technical commentary notes the stock tested/broke short?term support levels, amplifying the drop. Why Is Alumis Stock Falling Monday? (Benzinga)

Intraday selling is being attributed to investors locking in gains after roughly a 239% annual rise; technical commentary notes the stock tested/broke short?term support levels, amplifying the drop. Negative Sentiment: Fundamental pressures remain — recent quarter missed revenue and EPS expectations and the company shows deeply negative margins and ROE — which can make pullbacks sharper and raise the bar for sustained rallies. (Background: Q1 results and metrics)

About Alumis

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

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