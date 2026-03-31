Analysts Set Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) Target Price at $143.29

Shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.2857.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EHC. Barclays raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th.

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Encompass Health Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $97.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average of $110.91. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $92.77 and a 52-week high of $127.99.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 9.54%.The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-6.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other news, Treasurer Edmund Fay sold 11,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,277,259.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer owned 89,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,775. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 150,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $16,746,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 377,070 shares in the company, valued at $42,096,094.80. The trade was a 28.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 412.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 276,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,606,000 after buying an additional 222,327 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Encompass Health by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post?acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end?of?life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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