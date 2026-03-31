SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR $PONY

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) by 10,441.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 543,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,666 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pony AI were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pony AI by 268.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 836,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,818,000 after acquiring an additional 609,666 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the third quarter worth about $28,623,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the third quarter worth about $2,062,000. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the third quarter worth about $6,686,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pony AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,509,000.

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Pony AI Stock Performance

Shares of Pony AI stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 6.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PONY. Macquarie Infrastructure started coverage on Pony AI in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pony AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pony AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pony AI in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

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Pony AI Profile

(Free Report)

Pony.ai develops autonomous driving technologies for passenger and goods transportation. The company offers an end-to-end self-driving stack that combines perception, planning and control systems with proprietary hardware and software. Pony.ai’s solutions support robotaxi services and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) deployments across urban and suburban environments.

Founded in late 2016 by James Peng and Sean Gong, Pony.ai operates research and development centers in Fremont, California, as well as in Guangzhou and Beijing, China.

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