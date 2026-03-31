JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.14 Million Stock Position in Calix, Inc $CALX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 80,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Calix were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Calix by 541.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Calix by 125.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calix in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Calix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Calix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Calix from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Calix from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Calix Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:CALX opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. Calix, Inc has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.58 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.07.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.36 million. Calix had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Calix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Calix Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company’s flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

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