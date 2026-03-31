Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. $MFG Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,375 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 442,930 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,058,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,251,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,821,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,603,000 after purchasing an additional 961,303 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

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Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.36. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc is a major Japanese banking and financial services holding company headquartered in Tokyo. The group operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide a full range of retail, corporate and investment banking services. Its core businesses include deposit-taking and lending, transaction banking, cash management, trade finance and treasury services for both individual and institutional clients.

Beyond traditional commercial banking, Mizuho offers securities and capital markets services, investment banking, underwriting, M&A advisory, and asset management through its securities and trust banking arms.

See Also

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