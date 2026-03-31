JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF $VSLU

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 240,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after buying an additional 152,946 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 2,785.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 171,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 165,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,437,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after buying an additional 209,973 shares in the last quarter.

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Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $370.19 million, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.96. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $45.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52.

About Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF

The Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap US ETF (VSLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund the selects at least 200 stocks globally based on a proprietary valuation driven investment process. VSLU was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Applied Finance.

Further Reading

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