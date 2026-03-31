JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in The Real Brokerage Inc. $REAX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Real Brokerage were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Real Brokerage by 6.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Real Brokerage by 628.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 64,775 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Real Brokerage by 568.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 109,826 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on REAX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Real Brokerage from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Freedom Capital upgraded Real Brokerage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JonesTrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Real Brokerage Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ REAX opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $510.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.The firm had revenue of $505.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Real Brokerage Inc is a publicly traded, cloud-based residential real estate brokerage headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with operations across the United States and Canada. The company’s platform offers licensed real estate professionals a fully integrated suite of digital tools designed to streamline every phase of the property transaction process, from lead generation to closing.

Through its proprietary technology, Real Brokerage provides agents with transaction management, customer relationship management, digital marketing automation and real-time analytics in a single, user-friendly interface.

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