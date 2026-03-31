Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Purchases $51,300.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) CEO Tarun Lal bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.52 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,691.20. This trade represents a 31.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $348.19 million, a P/E ratio of -250.94 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $35.53.

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Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 121,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 102,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 616.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Benchmark raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc operates a chain of combined restaurant and entertainment venues designed to appeal to families, young adults and corporate groups. Each location features a full-service restaurant and bar alongside an arcade gaming area with ticket-based redemption, virtual reality experiences and skill-based games. Many venues also include multiple large-screen televisions and a sports bar atmosphere, catering to fans who wish to watch live sporting events in a social setting.

The company was founded in 1982 by David Corriveau and James “Buster” Corley, opening its first location in Dallas, Texas.

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