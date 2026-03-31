indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) President Sells $158,500.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 100,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,017.84. This trade represents a 33.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ichiro Aoki also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 26th, Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $328,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $141,500.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $128,500.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $127,000.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Ichiro Aoki sold 4,573 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $16,279.88.

On Monday, January 5th, Ichiro Aoki sold 7,188 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $26,379.96.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 4.4%

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 66.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 551,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 416,519 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,002,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 298,339 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 456.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,702,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 3,037,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 9.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,573,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after buying an additional 396,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 20.3% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INDI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $4.25 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

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indie Semiconductor Company Profile

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indie Semiconductor, Inc is a fabless semiconductor company headquartered in San Jose, California, that specializes in advanced chip solutions for the automotive industry. The company designs and develops microcontrollers, sensor processing units, application processors and power management integrated circuits tailored for electric vehicles (EVs), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment and digital clusters. indie’s product portfolio aims to deliver high performance, energy efficiency and functional safety to meet stringent automotive requirements.

Originally formed as Integrated Memory Systems in 2021 through a business combination with a special purpose acquisition company, the firm rebranded to indie Semiconductor in early 2022.

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