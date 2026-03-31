First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) & First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Head-To-Head Survey

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and First Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Internet Bancorp -10.05% -1.54% -0.10% First Bank 17.76% 10.32% 1.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.5% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of First Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Internet Bancorp 2 2 1 0 1.80 First Bank 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Internet Bancorp and First Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $25.17, indicating a potential upside of 24.83%. First Bank has a consensus price target of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.36%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than First Bank.

Dividends

First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Internet Bancorp pays out -6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bank pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and First Bank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Internet Bancorp $322.87 million 0.54 -$35.17 million ($4.03) -5.00 First Bank $245.83 million 1.63 $43.66 million $1.74 9.16

First Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Internet Bancorp. First Internet Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bank has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Bank beats First Internet Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Internet Bancorp

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First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, owner-occupied and investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, home equity, line of credit and home improvement, small installment, term, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, and public and healthcare finance; franchise finance; and small business lending. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and provision of public and municipal lending and leasing products to government entities. Further, the company offers corporate credit card and treasury management services. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

About First Bank

(Get Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans, which include line of credit, inventory, equipment, and short-term working capital financing; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans consists of auto, personal, traditional installment, and other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone; ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; remote deposit capture; and cash management services, as well as engages in the capital markets activities. It operates full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown, New Jersey; Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster, and West Chester, Paoli, Malvern, Coventry, Devon, Lionville, and Glen Mills Pennsylvania; and Palm Beach, Florida. First Bank was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

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