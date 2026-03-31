Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM) versus NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Critical Comparison

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) and Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

NexGen Energy has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortuna Mining has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NexGen Energy and Fortuna Mining”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexGen Energy N/A N/A -$221.63 million ($0.38) -28.46 Fortuna Mining $947.06 million 3.02 $287.47 million $0.90 10.39

Fortuna Mining has higher revenue and earnings than NexGen Energy. NexGen Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortuna Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NexGen Energy and Fortuna Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexGen Energy N/A -16.68% -11.37% Fortuna Mining 27.59% 14.02% 10.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of NexGen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Fortuna Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of NexGen Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fortuna Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NexGen Energy and Fortuna Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexGen Energy 1 1 4 0 2.50 Fortuna Mining 0 0 4 1 3.20

Fortuna Mining has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.58%. Given Fortuna Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fortuna Mining is more favorable than NexGen Energy.

Summary

Fortuna Mining beats NexGen Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexGen Energy

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NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Fortuna Mining

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Mining Corp. in June 2024. Fortuna Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

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