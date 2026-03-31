Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF $RODM Stake Decreased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 656,670 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for 2.6% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $48,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 267,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 214.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 203,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 138,657 shares during the last quarter. 7.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.37.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. It also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors.

Further Reading

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