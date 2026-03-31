Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APR.UN. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

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Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Down 1.1%

APR.UN stock opened at C$11.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$608.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$9.04 and a 12 month high of C$11.91.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had a net margin of 76.20% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR will post 1.0136327 earnings per share for the current year.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust focused on investing in high-quality Canadian automotive properties tenanted by automotive dealership groups and automotive brands ranging from mass-market to ultra-luxury. The company holds a portfolio of best-in-class properties located in strategic Canadian urban markets across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Quebec. The primary objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, sustainable and growing cash distributions, and to enhance and expand the REIT’s asset portfolio to maximize Unitholder value.

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