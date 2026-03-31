Short Interest in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) Rises By 26.7%

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,345,134 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the February 26th total of 1,061,483 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,449 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Woodmark from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.
Read Our Latest Report on AMWD
Institutional Trading of American Woodmark
American Woodmark Stock Performance
AMWD opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $576.10 million, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $72.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.07.
American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.15%.The firm had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
About American Woodmark
American Woodmark Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor of kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities in North America. The company designs, builds and ships cabinetry products for a broad range of residential customers, including new-home builders, professional remodelers and specialty dealers. Its portfolio encompasses framed and frameless cabinet lines, along with accessory products such as mouldings, panels and hardware components. American Woodmark’s products are sold under the American Woodmark and Waypoint Living Spaces brands through a diversified network of home centers, independent dealers and direct-to-builder channels.
Headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, American Woodmark was founded in 1980 and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.
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