Signature Wealth Management Group Has $1.58 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 418.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 590,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,096,000 after buying an additional 326,577 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 610,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,581,000 after buying an additional 472,619 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 91,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,964,000 after buying an additional 73,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company set a $225.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.61.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.20. The company has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $376,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,367.97. This represents a 31.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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