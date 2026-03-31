Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC Purchases 55,220 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCZ

Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCZ – Free Report) by 287.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,220 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $535,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCZ opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83. Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $21.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated investment grade corporate bonds that are rated at least BBB- by S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings Inc or at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc with the effective maturities in the year 2035. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Invesco BulletShares USD Corporate Bond 2035 Index, by using representative sampling technique.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.