Polaris Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Polaris Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Polaris Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,917,000 after buying an additional 22,700,179 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,002.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 11,901,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667,939 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 904.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 20,757,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,849 shares during the period.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $70.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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