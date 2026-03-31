46,200 Shares in Chewy $CHWY Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Uhlmann Price Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 58,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Chewy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chewy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Wolfe Research set a $44.00 target price on Chewy in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chewy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 13,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $377,246.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 273,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,938,476.65. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Price Performance

Chewy stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 53.48% and a net margin of 1.77%.Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc (NYSE: CHWY) is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

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