Contrasting HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) & Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) and HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Target Hospitality has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HWH International has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Target Hospitality and HWH International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality 1 0 2 1 2.75 HWH International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

Target Hospitality currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.92%. Given Target Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Target Hospitality is more favorable than HWH International.

This table compares Target Hospitality and HWH International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality $320.64 million 2.89 -$37.12 million ($0.38) -24.34 HWH International $870,000.00 7.91 -$2.63 million ($0.41) -2.24

HWH International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Target Hospitality. Target Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HWH International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.4% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of HWH International shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.0% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.4% of HWH International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Target Hospitality and HWH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality -11.58% -8.65% -6.41% HWH International -314.53% -86.51% -40.57%

Summary

Target Hospitality beats HWH International on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Target Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services. It serves the U.S. government contractors and investment grade natural resource development companies. Target Hospitality Corp. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About HWH International

(Get Free Report)

HWH International Inc. operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members. The Hapi Cafés segment operates Hapi Cafe branded outlets in Asia, including Singapore, Republic of China (Taiwan), Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and South Korea. The Hapi Travel segment offers vacation packages, hotels, cruises, and other travel products for HWH members. The Hapi Wealth Builder segment focuses on exploring the options of providing services to its members through financial educational materials. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland. HWH International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Alset International Limited.

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