Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,734 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,193 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,529,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,574,874,000 after buying an additional 756,057 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,301,901,000 after buying an additional 707,490 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,188,153,000 after buying an additional 177,597 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,369,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $727,264,000 after acquiring an additional 223,995 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,010,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $649,767,000 after acquiring an additional 175,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.86.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $188.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.71. The company has a market capitalization of $148.40 billion, a PE ratio of 94.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The company had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.90) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,825.86. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. This represents a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Boeing

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About Boeing

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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