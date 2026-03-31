McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 7.8% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $57,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Paladin Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 163,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period.

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Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS opened at $108.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $118.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.95.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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