Harrell Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,264,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,812,000 after buying an additional 25,981 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.98.

More Wells Fargo & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $2,193,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,722.72. This trade represents a 23.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $2,613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 83,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,933.80. This trade represents a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $10,050,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE WFC opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $97.76. The stock has a market cap of $236.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.27%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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