Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) & H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Head to Head Comparison

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) and Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares H World Group and Wynn Macau’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H World Group 20.05% 37.79% 7.11% Wynn Macau N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for H World Group and Wynn Macau, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H World Group 0 0 5 1 3.17 Wynn Macau 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

H World Group currently has a consensus price target of $54.80, indicating a potential upside of 12.13%. Given H World Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe H World Group is more favorable than Wynn Macau.

H World Group has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wynn Macau has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of H World Group shares are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of H World Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares H World Group and Wynn Macau”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H World Group $3.62 billion 4.16 $726.00 million $2.25 21.72 Wynn Macau $3.68 billion N/A $410.01 million N/A N/A

H World Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wynn Macau.

Summary

H World Group beats Wynn Macau on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H World Group

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H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels. The company was formerly known as Huazhu Group Limited and changed its name to H World Group Limited in June 2022. H World Group Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Wynn Macau

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Wynn Macau, Limited engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau. The company offers tables games, slot machines or similar gaming devices; offers 24-hour gaming, and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; food and beverage outlets; brand-name and retail shopping; recreation and leisure facilities, including a cable car ride through SkyCab, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and a meeting and convention spaces. It provides poker pit games; and public entertainment attractions, consisting of rotunda show featuring a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling along with gold tree of prosperity and dragon of fortune attractions, as well as performance lake. In addition, the company is involved in the development, design, and preconstruction activities, and offers technical consultancy, administrative activities, and management and support services. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Macau. Wynn Macau, Limited operates as a subsidiary of WM Cayman Holdings Limited I.

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