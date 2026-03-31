Critical Outcome Technologies (OTCMKTS:COTQF) vs. Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Critical Analysis

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) and Critical Outcome Technologies (OTCMKTS:COTQF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Critical Outcome Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiora Pharmaceuticals 1 1 1 0 2.00 Critical Outcome Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kiora Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 429.10%. Given Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kiora Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Critical Outcome Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiora Pharmaceuticals N/A -51.37% -36.09% Critical Outcome Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Critical Outcome Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

77.0% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Critical Outcome Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiora Pharmaceuticals $16.02 million 0.47 -$10.84 million ($2.65) -0.71 Critical Outcome Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Critical Outcome Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kiora Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Kiora Pharmaceuticals beats Critical Outcome Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

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Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases. The company is also developing KIO-101, an eye drop that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of ocular presentation of rheumatoid arthritis, and KIO-104 for the treatment of posterior non-infectious uveitis; and KIO-201, an eye drop, which is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treating patients undergoing photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) surgery for corneal wound repair. The company was formerly known as Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in November 2021. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

About Critical Outcome Technologies

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Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company’s lead compound is COTI-2, an oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions. Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a research collaboration with St. Vincent’s University Hospital to evaluate COTI-2 in combination with eribulin in patients with triple negative metastatic breast cancer. The company was formerly known as Critical Outcome Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. in January 2018. Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

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