Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.3333.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GSL
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease Price Performance
NYSE:GSL opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.01. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 54.33% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $190.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 21.95%.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile
Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) is a Bermuda-based containership charter owner focused on acquiring, owning and leasing modern, fuel-efficient vessels to major liner operators. Founded in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange the same year, the company’s fleet primarily comprises post-Panamax containerships designed to serve the high-volume Asia–Europe and transpacific shipping lanes. By specializing in long-term charter agreements, Global Ship Lease aims to maintain stable revenue streams and minimize spot-market volatility.
The company’s business model centers on negotiating multi-year time charters with leading global shipping lines.
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