Northstar Advisory Group LLC Makes New $912,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,553,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $188.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.67 and its 200 day moving average is $193.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $205.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

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