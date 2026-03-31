UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH is Pacific Capital Partners Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Pacific Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,750 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 4.1% of Pacific Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 34,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after buying an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 354,333 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $116,969,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $261.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.00 and its 200 day moving average is $321.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.