McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Shares Acquired by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 1.5% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.2%

MKC opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.40. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 11.54%.McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $3,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 296,992 shares in the company, valued at $21,273,536.96. The trade was a 14.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $339,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,529.68. This represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $7,947,300 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private?label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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