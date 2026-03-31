George Weston (TSE:WN) Director Sells C$2,065,776.03 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 21,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.07, for a total value of C$2,065,776.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 85,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,136,470.88. This represents a 20.25% decrease in their position.
George Weston Trading Up 1.3%
Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$98.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.51. George Weston Limited has a 1 year low of C$78.11 and a 1 year high of C$104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$98.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$93.41.
George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.86 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 21.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 13.0245758 EPS for the current year.
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About George Weston
George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%. The company sold Weston Foods, a North American bakery, in early 2022, which the firm had previously wholly owned. While the two remaining entities are separate, they operate under a contractual, as well as tacit, framework of strategic business partnerships.
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