Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells $23,625,000.00 in Stock

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $23,625,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,635,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,852,800.65. This represents a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 24th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 7,500,000 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $68,625,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 81,319 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $814,003.19.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 996,927 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $10,068,962.70.

On Monday, March 16th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 97,066 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $976,483.96.

On Friday, March 13th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 11,615 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $116,266.15.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 49,985 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $500,349.85.

On Monday, February 9th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,385,507 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $13,993,620.70.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 11,761 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $131,487.98.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,357,142 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $37,532,847.56.

On Monday, February 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,312,126 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $14,590,841.12.

Redwire Stock Down 6.0%

Redwire stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.62. Redwire Corporation has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). Redwire had a negative net margin of 67.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RDW shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Redwire in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Redwire from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Redwire by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Redwire by 1,725.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Redwire by 1,054.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Redwire by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwire

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Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

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