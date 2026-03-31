TrueMark Investments LLC Sells 108,926 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

TrueMark Investments LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,926 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 1,094.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting General Mills

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on General Mills from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on General Mills from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of General Mills from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GIS

General Mills Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.63 and a 12 month high of $62.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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