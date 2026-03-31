CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03, reports. CXApp had a negative return on equity of 78.32% and a negative net margin of 227.71%.The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.

CXApp Trading Up 2.9%

CXAI opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CXApp has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CXApp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of CXApp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CXApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CXApp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CXApp by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CXApp by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CXApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

About CXApp

(Get Free Report)

CXApp Holdings, Inc develops and delivers workplace experience software designed to help enterprises manage hybrid work environments and improve employee engagement. Its flagship platform provides a mobile-first digital workplace companion that integrates space management, wayfinding, service requests, and communications. By combining Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and data-driven insights, the platform enables organizations to optimize real estate, enhance operational efficiency, and support health and safety protocols.

The CXApp platform offers a suite of features tailored to employees, visitors, and facilities teams.

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