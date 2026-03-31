CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03, reports. CXApp had a negative return on equity of 78.32% and a negative net margin of 227.71%.The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.
CXApp Trading Up 2.9%
CXAI opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CXApp has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CXApp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Institutional Trading of CXApp
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CXApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CXApp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CXApp by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CXApp by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CXApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.
About CXApp
CXApp Holdings, Inc develops and delivers workplace experience software designed to help enterprises manage hybrid work environments and improve employee engagement. Its flagship platform provides a mobile-first digital workplace companion that integrates space management, wayfinding, service requests, and communications. By combining Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and data-driven insights, the platform enables organizations to optimize real estate, enhance operational efficiency, and support health and safety protocols.
The CXApp platform offers a suite of features tailored to employees, visitors, and facilities teams.
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