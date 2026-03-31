Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

Republic Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Republic Services has a payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Republic Services to earn $7.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

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Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock opened at $221.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.08. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $244.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays set a $227.00 price objective on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Republic Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.40.

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Republic Services Company Profile

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Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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