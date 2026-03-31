Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,448,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 122.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $311.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $344.42. The firm has a market cap of $530.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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