Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0144 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

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Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:AVAL opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.67. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

AVAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

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Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a leading Colombian financial holding company that offers a diversified range of banking and financial services across Latin America. As one of the largest financial conglomerates in Colombia, Grupo Aval provides commercial and retail banking, leasing, insurance brokerage, pension fund management and investment banking through its principal subsidiaries.

Its core banking operations are conducted through a network of well-established institutions, including Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas, which together serve individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporate clients.

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