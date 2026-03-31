DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV) Releases Earnings Results

DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

DeFi Development Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ DFDV opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. DeFi Development has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.55 million, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of -6.37.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On DeFi Development

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFDV. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in DeFi Development in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in DeFi Development by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of DeFi Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of DeFi Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DeFi Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFDV. Wall Street Zen cut DeFi Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DeFi Development in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

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About DeFi Development

(Get Free Report)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

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