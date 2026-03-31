BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DSM opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $6.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Inc (NYSE: DSM) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company sponsored by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Launched in 2007, DSM is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a professionally managed portfolio of municipal debt securities. As a publicly traded fund, DSM combines the liquidity of the secondary market with the long-term investment horizon of a mutual fund structure.

The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.