Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2026

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKEGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, May 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

Park Aerospace has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years.

Park Aerospace Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE PKE opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34. Park Aerospace has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $534.70 million, a P/E ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 0.29.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter.

About Park Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE) is a specialized materials and manufacturing company that designs, develops and produces high-performance composite structures, engineered laminates and specialty adhesives for aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes advanced honeycomb cores, composite assemblies, dielectric and high-reliability circuit materials, as well as structural and bonding solutions that meet demanding performance and weight requirements.

The company operates through two principal segments.

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Dividend History for Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE)

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