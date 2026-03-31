Tesla, Inc. $TSLA is Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s 8th Largest Position

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120,136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,836 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 3.1% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $503,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $112,241,237,000 after purchasing an additional 995,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $50,592,614,000 after purchasing an additional 344,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,709,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,990,126,000 after buying an additional 922,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Tesla Price Performance
Tesla stock opened at $355.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Trending Headlines about Tesla
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla reported a rebound in European sales for the first time in a year, showing regional demand resilience that could help offset weakness elsewhere. Tesla Grew Sales in Europe for the First Time in a Year. Is the Automaker’s Stock Set to Soar in 2026?
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla publicized a 1?million?mile battery for the Semi, supporting its commercial freight play and long?term revenue diversification beyond passenger EVs. Tesla Semi Million Mile Battery Puts Freight Economics In Focus
- Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reiterated an “Outperform” rating, signaling at least some sell?side conviction that Tesla’s long-term growth story (robotaxis, AI chips, factory scale) still has supporters. Tesla’s (TSLA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush
- Positive Sentiment: Discussion of a deeper strategic tie between Tesla and SpaceX (Terafab/merger speculation) is fueling bullish narratives about synergies in chips, data centers and industrial scale. That story can uplift sentiment if execution milestones appear. Tesla Appears to Have a New Master Plan… and SpaceX Is a Huge Part of It
- Neutral Sentiment: Delaware’s Court of Chancery is reassigning several Musk/Tesla cases after a judge recusal request — procedural legal news that raises uncertainty but is not an immediate financial hit. Delaware judge accused of bias reassigns Musk cases
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader market weakness (comments from political and Fed figures) is pressuring Nasdaq names including Tesla; this is macro-driven risk rather than company?specific news. Dow Jones Futures: Nasdaq Falls After Trump, Powell Comments; Micron, Nvidia, Palantir, Tesla Are Key Losers
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage about single?stock ETFs amplifying moves in names like TSLA notes higher volatility risk but is not a direct fundamental change. Is the Explosion of Single-Stock ETFs an Opportunity or a Danger? (TSLA)
- Negative Sentiment: Talent departures are accelerating: Tesla’s head of customer experience left for Coinbase, adding to an ongoing exodus that could hurt execution and customer operations. Tesla’s head of customer experience leaves for Coinbase as talent exodus grows
- Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried about EV pricing pressure and whether margin?sapping price cuts will be needed; sentiment is weakening ahead of Q1 delivery figures. Stock Market Today, March 30: Tesla Slides on EV Pricing Pressure as Investors Await Q1 2026 Delivery Data
- Negative Sentiment: Reports expect a Q1 deliveries slowdown (~365k), which would reinforce near?term revenue/margin pressure if confirmed. Elon Musk’s Tesla Sees Q1 Slowdown—365K Deliveries Expected
- Negative Sentiment: High?profile sell signals: ARK trimmed TSLA, some brokers lowered EPS targets, and at least one firm reaffirmed a sell — all weigh on sentiment and could pressure flows. ARK Invest Dumps Nvidia (NVDA), Meta (META), AMD (AMD), and Tesla (TSLA)
- Negative Sentiment: HSBC published a very bearish scenario (large downside in its note), and regulators (NHTSA) and critics continue to highlight FSD/robotaxi execution risk — amplifying downside risk if delivery/approval misses occur. HSBC Thinks Tesla Stock Could Fall 65%. Here’s Why. Will NHTSA Investigation Derail Tesla’s Physical AI Dreams?
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $520.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.84.
View Our Latest Report on Tesla
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.
Further Reading
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