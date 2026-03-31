Tesla, Inc. $TSLA is Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s 8th Largest Position

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120,136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,836 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 3.1% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $503,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $112,241,237,000 after purchasing an additional 995,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $50,592,614,000 after purchasing an additional 344,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,709,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,990,126,000 after buying an additional 922,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

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Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $355.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $520.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.84.

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Tesla Company Profile

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Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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