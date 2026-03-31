CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,787 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the February 26th total of 17,157 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,752 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CHS Price Performance

NASDAQ CHSCO opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38. CHS has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $27.35.

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CHS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

About CHS

CHS Inc (NASDAQ: CHSCO) is a diversified, global agribusiness owned by farmers and ranchers across the United States. Headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, the cooperative operates through multiple business segments that provide products, services and solutions to agricultural producers, food manufacturers and energy customers. CHS leverages its cooperative structure to deliver value to its member-owners while competing as a global agribusiness enterprise.

The company’s agriculture operations include grain marketing, oilseed processing, crop nutrients, seeds, crop protection products and plant nutrition services.

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