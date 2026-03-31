Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Posts Earnings Results

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.57), reports. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million.

Inventiva Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IVA opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. Inventiva has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Inventiva in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Inventiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva during the fourth quarter worth about $1,998,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,626,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inventiva

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Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The company’s core expertise lies in the modulation of nuclear receptors and signaling pathways that regulate fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic dysfunction. Inventiva’s scientific platform integrates medicinal chemistry, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology, and translational sciences to advance a diversified pipeline of therapeutic candidates.

The company’s lead asset, lanifibranor (IVA337), is a pan-PPAR agonist in Phase III development for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and has demonstrated anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in preclinical and clinical studies.

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