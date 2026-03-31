Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,783 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.7% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

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Key Tesla News

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Mizuho set a $540.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. President Capital dropped their price target on Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,649.64. The trade was a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.8%

TSLA opened at $355.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 328.96, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.82. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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